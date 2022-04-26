Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Grows Stock Holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) by 41.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WABC. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 64.8% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 309,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,407,000 after buying an additional 121,669 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 72.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,243,000 after buying an additional 54,097 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 39.4% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,592,000 after buying an additional 38,123 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,954,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,470,000 after buying an additional 24,868 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Westamerica Bancorporation by 18.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,142,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Westamerica Bancorporation alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a research note on Friday.

In other Westamerica Bancorporation news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total transaction of $58,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WABC opened at $60.98 on Tuesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Westamerica Bancorporation had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 10.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Westamerica Bancorporation will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Westamerica Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

Westamerica Bancorporation Profile (Get Rating)

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for the Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westamerica Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.