Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $699,000 Holdings in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $699,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Schneider National by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 3,354 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $408,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681. 32.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SNDR opened at $23.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SNDR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Schneider National from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

