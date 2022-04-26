Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $702,000 Stock Holdings in National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,602 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned about 0.08% of National Energy Services Reunited worth $702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NESR. Spectrum Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 5,816 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 171.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 213.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 23,063 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NESR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday. National Bankshares downgraded shares of National Energy Services Reunited from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, National Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down previously from $13.50) on shares of National Energy Services Reunited in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.67.

Shares of NESR stock opened at $6.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78. National Energy Services Reunited Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $15.95.

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. provides oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Middle East, North Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It operates through two segments, Production Services; and Drilling and Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services; coiled tubing services, including nitrogen lifting, fishing, milling, clean-out, scale removal, and other well applications; stimulation and pumping services; primary and remedial cementing services; nitrogen services; filtration services, as well as frac tanks and pumping units; and pipeline services, such as water filling and hydro testing, nitrogen purging, and de-gassing and pressure testing, as well as cutting/welding and cooling down piping/vessels systems.

