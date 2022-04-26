Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $719,000 Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000.

Shares of VOOG opened at $252.26 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.91. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $237.48 and a 52-week high of $306.64.

