Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $725,000 Holdings in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.8% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 11.1% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 18.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.44 per share, for a total transaction of $7,680,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Farhad Nanji bought 150,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.87 per share, with a total value of $8,830,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 370,982 shares of company stock worth $22,353,906 and have sold 62,250 shares worth $3,311,027. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFSI opened at $49.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $71.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $693.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $780.00 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 31.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 5.45%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on PFSI shares. Barclays cut their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $113.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $117.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.14.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

