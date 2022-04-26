Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $731,000 Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,737 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of COMT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,984,000 after purchasing an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 202,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,249,000 after purchasing an additional 80,980 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 287,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 67,413 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 124.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 898,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after purchasing an additional 497,768 shares during the period.

Shares of COMT opened at $40.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.88. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $45.51.

