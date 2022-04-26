Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $744,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ opened at $47.75 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52-week low of $44.68 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.82.

