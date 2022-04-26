Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $757,000 Stock Holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,547,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in M&T Bank by 9.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,210,000 after purchasing an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in M&T Bank by 261.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 815,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,463,000 after purchasing an additional 589,828 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in M&T Bank by 34.6% in the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,237,000 after purchasing an additional 320,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new position in M&T Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,018,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $174.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $173.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $165.53. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $186.95.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 29.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 12.73 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 22nd that allows the company to buyback $800.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.28.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

