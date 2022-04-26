Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $794,000 Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,237 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HSIC. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Henry Schein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Henry Schein by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 63,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,962,000 after buying an additional 31,607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. 93.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $87.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.25 and a 12 month high of $92.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.37 and a 200-day moving average of $80.23. The company has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of Henry Schein stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

