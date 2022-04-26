Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $798,000 Stock Position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,804,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,097,267,000 after buying an additional 1,747,817 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $79,925,000. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 8.0% in the third quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 10,822,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $521,927,000 after buying an additional 802,026 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 30.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,299,166 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,601,000 after buying an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 52.7% in the third quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,049,183 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after buying an additional 707,526 shares during the last quarter. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TC Energy stock opened at $55.94 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $55.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $54.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.71. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.77 and a 12 month high of $59.06.

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. TC Energy had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.708 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 192.00%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TRP. Wolfe Research cut TC Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$72.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on TC Energy from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.25.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

