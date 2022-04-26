Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $810,000 Stock Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,220 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,314 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hendershot Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Vodafone Group Public during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 327,006 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 136,786 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 34,874 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 33,646 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 455,196 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 110,303 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Vodafone Group Public from GBX 157 ($2.00) to GBX 147 ($1.87) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 165 ($2.10) to GBX 155 ($1.98) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.53.

VOD stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $14.53 and a 1 year high of $20.36.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

