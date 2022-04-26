Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $813,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,657.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 52 week low of $69.47 and a 52 week high of $78.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th.

