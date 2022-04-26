Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $814,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,415 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned 0.19% of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JHSC. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7,403.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,048,000.

JHSC opened at $33.20 on Tuesday. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $31.65 and a 52 week high of $38.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.90.

