Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $836,000 Stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,540 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 10,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GDV opened at $23.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.07. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $27.61.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

In other news, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

