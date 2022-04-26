Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Has $846,000 Holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 50.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,236 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 255.6% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 214.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lucid Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 35.67.

Shares of Lucid Group stock opened at 19.33 on Tuesday. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 16.12 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 24.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 32.89.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.26 by -0.11. The business had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

