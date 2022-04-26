Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in BCE were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of BCE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. raised its position in BCE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in BCE by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in BCE by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in BCE by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 21,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.83% of the company’s stock.

Get BCE alerts:

BCE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.64.

NYSE BCE opened at $56.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.81. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.49 and a 52-week high of $59.34. The company has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.46.

BCE (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. BCE had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.54%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.08%.

About BCE (Get Rating)

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE).

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.