Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Globe Life by 3.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Globe Life by 1.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GL opened at $102.03 on Tuesday. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $108.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.74.

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.02). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Globe Life’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

In other news, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $1,811,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total transaction of $293,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,839 shares of company stock worth $8,051,797. 4.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Globe Life has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.33.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

