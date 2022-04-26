Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OSK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,111,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,178,000 after buying an additional 637,600 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,142,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,730,000 after buying an additional 545,107 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 457.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 453,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,464,000 after buying an additional 372,419 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 914.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 287,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after buying an additional 259,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OSK shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $144.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.53.

NYSE OSK opened at $98.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a 12-month low of $93.06 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.39.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.08%.

In other news, SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

