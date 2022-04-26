Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,433 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ventas were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTR. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas during the third quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 135.1% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in Ventas during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ventas news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total transaction of $4,412,766.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock worth $7,447,849 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $58.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 415.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.17. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.44 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.28%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,285.81%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $56.50 to $61.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.90.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

