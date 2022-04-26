Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in WestRock were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in WestRock by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in WestRock in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WestRock alerts:

In related news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WRK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.30.

Shares of NYSE WRK opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $13.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.11. WestRock has a 12-month low of $40.78 and a 12-month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

WestRock Profile (Get Rating)

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.