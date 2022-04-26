Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,887 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 541,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,840,000 after buying an additional 97,685 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,299,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,915 shares during the period.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BECN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Beacon Roofing Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.22.

Shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $59.98 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $63.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.08 and a 200-day moving average of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

