Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Smart Portfolios LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $91.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.40. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $88.62 and a 12 month high of $106.97.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.