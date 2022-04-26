Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Increases Stock Position in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) by 54.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,540 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,096 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Simmons First National were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Simmons First National by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 10,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ SFNC opened at $24.99 on Tuesday. Simmons First National Co. has a 1 year low of $24.33 and a 1 year high of $32.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

