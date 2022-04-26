Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 554 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 59.5% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

HDV stock opened at $106.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.92. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $93.48 and a one year high of $110.91.

