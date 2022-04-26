Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its stake in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,741 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Invitae were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 4.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,404 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invitae by 26.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 11.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 15.5% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invitae by 75.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 45,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 19,588 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total value of $131,043.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 17,987 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.69, for a total transaction of $120,333.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,611 shares of company stock valued at $499,148 over the last ninety days. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $15.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.36.

Shares of NVTA opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 7.95 and a current ratio of 8.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.02. Invitae Co. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical research company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.07). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.52% and a negative net margin of 139.38%. The business had revenue of $126.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.90 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Invitae Co. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare of people in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; digital health solutions; and health data services.

