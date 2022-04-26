Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Makes New $772,000 Investment in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,387 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $356,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,187,000. Forefront Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Signature Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,562,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 4,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBNY opened at $261.06 on Tuesday. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $223.96 and a 52-week high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $302.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $314.77.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.69.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

