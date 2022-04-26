Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 110 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

In related news, VP John L. Howard sold 1,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $509.24, for a total transaction of $882,003.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,473,539.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.62, for a total transaction of $238,446.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,715,955.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $492.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $496.39 and a 200-day moving average of $488.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 48.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.66 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 24.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is presently 32.66%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWW. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $525.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $535.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $562.00 to $480.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $503.09.

W.W. Grainger Profile (Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.