Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 11,640 Shares of Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 82,739 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,640 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.24% of Akouos worth $703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akouos by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,878,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,812,000 after buying an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Akouos by 8.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 374,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after acquiring an additional 30,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Akouos by 8.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 187,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,177 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Akouos in the third quarter valued at about $4,819,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Akouos by 11.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,904 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Akouos alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akouos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

NASDAQ:AKUS opened at $3.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 1.08. Akouos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.86.

Akouos (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.06). Analysts expect that Akouos, Inc. will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Akouos (Get Rating)

Akouos, Inc, a precision genetic medicine company, developing gene therapies to restore, improve, and preserve physiologic hearing for individuals. The company's precision genetic medicine platform incorporates a proprietary adeno-associated viral vector library and a novel delivery approach. Its lead product candidate is AK-OTOF, a gene therapy for the treatment of hearing loss due to mutations in the OTOF gene.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akouos, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akouos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akouos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.