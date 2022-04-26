Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 2,492 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 62.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on THG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.33.

NYSE THG opened at $152.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.85. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.69 and a twelve month high of $155.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Lavey sold 9,253 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $1,305,320.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of The Hanover Insurance Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,095,263.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,221 shares of company stock worth $5,011,454 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

