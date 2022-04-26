Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 426 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,704,000. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $91,793,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 112,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,017,000 after buying an additional 3,352 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 116,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,360,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JLL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $461.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com cut Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.60.

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $224.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $247.99. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $176.98 and a 52 week high of $275.77.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $8.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $1.98. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 4.97%. Jones Lang LaSalle’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 19.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

