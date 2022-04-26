Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Purchases 854 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,098 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,568 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $48,145,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 162.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,248,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,205 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 12.3% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 23,533,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter valued at $30,479,000.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $20.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.75. The stock has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -697.43 and a beta of 1.27. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.67 and a 12-month high of $21.21. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is -399.87%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

