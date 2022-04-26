Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 10,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.2% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 31,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 11.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total value of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $38.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $44.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.35 and a 52-week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FITB. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.96.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

