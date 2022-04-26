Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,847,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 547.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 399.7% in the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 51,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after acquiring an additional 41,452 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA GWX opened at $33.16 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.51. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $40.61.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

