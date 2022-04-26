Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Reduces Stock Position in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plexus were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PLXS. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Plexus by 8.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 845,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,562,000 after acquiring an additional 66,441 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Plexus by 3.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 786,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,317,000 after acquiring an additional 29,601 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Plexus by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,833,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Plexus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,789,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Plexus by 61.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 51,646 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.87, for a total value of $140,488.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $79.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.18. Plexus Corp. has a 52 week low of $72.88 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.33.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $817.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.30 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 12.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Plexus from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

