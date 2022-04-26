Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 14,571 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,731 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 14,571 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 145.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,346 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at $446,000. Finally, ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 4,597 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 88.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

ULTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $512.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.86.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $418.14 on Tuesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.77 and a 52 week high of $438.63. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $389.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $386.39.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The specialty retailer reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.85. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 11.42%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 18.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 5,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.54, for a total transaction of $2,053,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty (Get Rating)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and nail services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.