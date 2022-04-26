Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 2,181 Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Denali Therapeutics were worth $774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 13,625 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 60,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Denali Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,068,000. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DNLI stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.50 and a twelve month high of $79.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.26.

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.21). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.99% and a negative net margin of 597.15%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.16 million. Analysts forecast that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $114.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.88.

In related news, CFO Steve E. Krognes sold 1,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total transaction of $48,068.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 1,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.10, for a total value of $52,793.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,210 shares of company stock valued at $1,496,386 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

