Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,000 Shares of GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (NYSE:GNT – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 198,346 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 52,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $6.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

About GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust (Get Rating)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

