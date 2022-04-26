Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 4,404 Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,404 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,945,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,303,000 after purchasing an additional 241,419 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after purchasing an additional 12,093 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,428 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EWG opened at $26.91 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.26. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $24.63 and a 52 week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

