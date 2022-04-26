Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 505 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in FMC were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of FMC by 27.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $836,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964,364 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of FMC by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $275,487,000 after purchasing an additional 144,214 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $203,993,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FMC by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,450,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $132,791,000 after purchasing an additional 219,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.47.

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FMC stock opened at $131.65 on Tuesday. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $87.27 and a twelve month high of $140.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.85.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. FMC’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. FMC’s payout ratio is 37.19%.

FMC announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FMC Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.