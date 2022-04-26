Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 8,048 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV decreased its stake in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,048 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Algonquin Power & Utilities were worth $780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 4.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 31,210,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,014 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,735,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,054,000 after acquiring an additional 235,792 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 5.7% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,630,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after acquiring an additional 304,767 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities by 25.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,539,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after acquiring an additional 932,857 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,654,000. Institutional investors own 43.80% of the company’s stock.

AQN opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.49. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $16.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( NYSE:AQN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $594.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.36 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 6.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1706 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 170.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $20.00 price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.78.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

