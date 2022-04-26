Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV Sells 93 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 14,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CBOE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $115.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.53 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $390.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 39.10%.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through five segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, Europe and Asia Pacific, and Global FX. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

