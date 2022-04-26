Mercury Systems (MRCY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Mercury Systems has set its Q3 guidance at $0.55-$0.59 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $2.51-$2.60 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Mercury Systems to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MRCY stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. Mercury Systems has a twelve month low of $44.44 and a twelve month high of $77.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 137.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.95.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,472,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mercury Systems by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 418,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,066,000 after purchasing an additional 145,684 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Mercury Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 91,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,045,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Mercury Systems in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mercury Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

