Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Pacer Advisors Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Pacer Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 547,764 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.9% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $184,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.68. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $299.93 to $306.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

