Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Kalos Management Inc.

Kalos Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,390 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 0.9% of Kalos Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kalos Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% during the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% during the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $293.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $310.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.37.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

