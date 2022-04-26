Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Bought by Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.

Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 7.1% of Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $238.07 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $293.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.68.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.41%.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.37.

Microsoft Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.