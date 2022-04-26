Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC

Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,445 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Northstar Asset Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 34,470 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,258,256 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $423,177,000 after acquiring an additional 37,400 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $1,519,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $483,000. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 95,242 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.68. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $238.07 and a 52 week high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 26.41%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays set a $363.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.37.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

