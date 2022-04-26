Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Purchased by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,931 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 4.3% of First National Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. First National Trust Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $81,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the 4th quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $293.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.37.

In other news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

