Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Chesapeake Wealth Management

Chesapeake Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,746 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 3.8% of Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $11,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 126,079,812 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,451,147,000 after buying an additional 2,757,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.4% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,913,212 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,225,773,000 after acquiring an additional 206,880 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 7.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,493,373 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,107,412,000 after acquiring an additional 3,258,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,844,732 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,028,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,202 shares in the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Microsoft from $386.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.37.

In other Microsoft news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $293.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $238.07 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

