Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC Has $1.19 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,550 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,255 shares during the quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 717,041 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $241,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in Microsoft by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 198,595 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $66,791,000 after acquiring an additional 3,512 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 48,407 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 10,243 shares during the last quarter. Derbend Asset Management boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Derbend Asset Management now owns 8,275 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowman & Co S.C. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $311.53 per share, for a total transaction of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $360.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $359.37.

MSFT opened at $280.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $238.07 and a 52-week high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $293.26 and its 200-day moving average is $310.68.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

