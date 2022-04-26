New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $3.83 Million Position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,714 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.54% of Y-mAbs Therapeutics worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 322.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 4,921 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Gad sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $81,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,740. 27.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

YMAB stock opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.50 and a 52-week high of $39.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market capitalization of $484.35 million, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.14). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.40% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

YMAB has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.25.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

